AC Milan closing in on wantaway Real Madrid striker

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly nearing a return to Italy with a deal to join AC Milan edging closer to completion.

The Rossoneri are keen to strengthen their squad this summer under their new owners and the former Juventus man has been identified as a perfect candidate to bolster their attack.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spaniard has accepted a €7.5 million per year offer from Milan but an agreement is yet to be reached between the to clubs.

The La Liga champions are thought to be willing to let Morata go for a fee in the region of €60m. Whether or not the Milan hierarchy will be willing to put forward that much remains to be seen.

Morata’s last goal in Italy during his time at Juventus came in the Bianconeri’s Coppa Italia final victory over the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza side.

In his 93 appearances for Juve, Morata scored 27 goals and provided a further 19 assists.

