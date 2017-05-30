AC Milan continue push for Lazio star

Lazio captain Lucas Biglia remains on AC Milan’s wishlist despite the imminent signing of Franck Kessie.

The Rossoneri are closing in on a €28 million deal for the Atalanta starlet, and a deal is expected to be made official after the completion of a medical on Tuesday.

Although Kessie will strengthen Milan’s midfield, Premium Sport reports the Rossoneri won’t stop there, as they will continue to press for Biglia.

The Lazio captain was reportedly close to signing a contract extension recently, but those talks have stalled, opening the door for Milan to step in.

However with the Aquile reluctant to let their star midfielder go, it remains to be seen how much money the Rossoneri are willing to spend for the 31-year-old.

Biglia netted five goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Lazio this season.

