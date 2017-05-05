AC Milan favourites to land Atalanta starlet

Roma are no longer the frontrunners in the race to sign Atalanta’s Franck Kessie, with AC Milan now holding that spot.

The 20-year-old has attracted interest from several of Italy’s top clubs thanks to his performances for La Dea this season, with the Lupi reportedly the favourites to land his signature.

However La Gazzetta dello Sport paint a very different picture after Kessie’s agent, George Atangana, recently skipped out on a meeting between Roma and Atalanta regarding his client.

It’s believed the young midfielder is no longer wholly satisfied with Roma’s offer, as Milan are willing to pay him €2 million a season.

The Lupi have placed a €28m bid for Kessie, but they have only recently upped their contract offer from €1.2m a season to €1.8m plus bonuses.

As a result Milan are the frontrunners to secure his signature, though Chelsea are also lurking in the background as they are big fans of the Ivory Coast international.

Kessie has netted seven goals in 28 matches in all competitions this season.

