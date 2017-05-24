AC Milan goalkeeper joins Espanyol

Diego Lopez has officially left AC Milan after joining Espanyol on a permanent deal.

The Spanish side originally signed the goalkeeper on loan last summer after Lopez lost his place in the Rossoneri first team to starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Diego López and RCD Espanyol have reached an agreement for which the Galician goalkeeper will definitely join the squad of the first team,” read a statement on Espanyol’s official website.

“The goalkeeper has signed his commitment with RCD Espanyol until June 30th 2020 and will have a clause of €50 million.”

Lopez joined Milan from Real Madrid in 2013 and ends his Rossoneri career with 37 appearances in all competitions.

