AC Milan join Inter in race for Roma star

Radja Nainggolan is in demand heading into the summer transfer window, with AC Milan joining Inter in the race for the Roma star.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a move for the Belgian in recent days due to growing reports current Lupi coach Luciano Spalletti will take over at the Beneamata next season.

However Sky Spot Italia reports Milan have also made an approach for Nainggolan, as the Rossoneri look to rebuild their squad following the Chinese takeover.

Milan apparently contacted the midfielder’s entourage regarding a possible move, but Roma’s reluctance to let their star man go could pose problems.

Thus, with Milan in the market for several names, they may move on from Nainggolan in the very near future should they fail to make any progress regarding a switch.

Nainggolan has netted 28 goals in 160 appearances in all competitions for Roma since joining in 2013.

