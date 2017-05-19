AC Milan let go of scout that discovered Donnarumma

Mauro Bianchessi, the head scout of AC Milan’s Under 14 team who discovered Gianluigi Donnarumma, has been let go by the Rossoneri.

The 18-year-old has cemented himself as a star player at the Diavolo since debuting last season despite his young age, and as a result Juventus and Manchester City have both been linked with a move for his services.

However the man who discovered the young goalkeeper, Bianchessi, has been let go by Milan as they continue to restructure things under new ownership.

New directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli are in the process of overhauling the Rossoneri’s youth ranks, and as a result the change has been made with immediate effect.

Along with discovering Donnarumma, Bianchessi has been credited with bringing Manuel Locatelli to the San Siro.

