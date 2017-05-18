AC Milan loanee rejects Watford stay

Watford will not sign M’Baye Niang from AC Milan after he turned down the chance to make his loan move permanent.

The former Caen striker made the move to Vicarage Road on a six-month loan deal during the January transfer window and has made 15 appearances as the Hornets comfortably secured their top flight status.

However, he is set to return to the San Siro this summer after rejecting the opportunity to make his move to Watford permanent, according to ESPN.

The 22-year-old was unable to agree terms on a potential move to Watford, who announced this week that former Napoli and Inter boss Walter Mazzarri will not be kept on as coach next season.

During his 15 appearances in England, Niang has contributed two goals and two assists to put himself in the shop window ahead of a likely summer departure from the Diavolo.