AC Milan offer Lapadula for Sampdoria starlet

Sampdoria’s Patrik Schick remains a wanted commodity, with AC Milan reportedly willing to offer Gianluca Lapadula plus cash in order to secure his services.

The 21-year-old is on the wishlist of all of Italy’s top sides, and Juventus, Inter and Napoli all having shown interest in the striker thanks to his stellar debut campaign.

Sky Sport Italia reports Milan have also met with Sampdoria directors in order to discuss a move, offering Lapadula and cash for Schick.

However it looks as though the Blucerchiati have already turned the approach down as they would prefer €25 million – the amount of the 21-year-old’s release clause – in cash.

Schick has netted 11 goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Sampdoria.

