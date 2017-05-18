AC Milan prepare €17 million bid for Atalanta standout

Atalanta’s Andrea Conti will be the subject of a €17 million bid from AC Milan according to reports, as the Rossoneri look to win the race for the full-back’s signature.

The 23-year-old’s reputation continues to grow thanks to his stellar performances for La Dea this season.

As a result the likes of Inter, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all shown interest in his services, but Tuttomercatoweb.com reports Milan are ready to step up their pursuit of Conti with a €17m bid.

Several new faces are expected to join the Rossoneri this summer, with Wolfsburg’s Ricardo Rodriguez nearing a move to the San Siro as well, and Conti’s arrival remains high on their to do list.

Milan are hoping the offer satisfies Atalanta’s requests, as the Diavolo want to avoid a transfer war for the Lecco native.

Conti has netted eight goals in 31 Serie A appearances for La Dea this season.

