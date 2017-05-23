AC Milan pushing for Lazio duo

Lazio duo Lucas Biglia and Keita Balde are on AC Milan’s wishlist as the Rossoneri begin to put their summer transfer plans into action.

The Diavolo are expected to wrap up a deal for Villarreal’s Mateo Musacchio in the coming days, and it looks as though their next move will be to try and snatch the pair from their domestic rivals.

Milan CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli landed in Rome on Monday as they look to work out the details of a double swoop for Biglia and Keita.

The Argentine is reportedly close to signing a new deal with Lazio, but Milan are hoping to interrupt talks in hopes of bringing the midfielder to the San Siro.

A move for Keita would be easier in theory though, as the 22-year-old and the Aquile have failed to find common ground on the workings of a new contract.

While both players have contracts that expire in the summer of 2018, it’s believed Lazio won’t open talks with Milan until they believe there is no hope of keeping the pair past that date.

Biglia has four goals in 28 Serie A matches this season while Keita has 16 strikes in 31 appearances.

