AC Milan set to land Atalanta starlet

Atalanta’s Franck Kessie is set to become AC Milan’s second signing of the summer, as the Rossoneri close in on a €28 million deal for the talented midfielder.

The Diavolo have already wrapped up a move for Villarreal’s Mateo Musacchio though it hasn’t been made official, and it looks as though they will quickly add to Vincenzo Montella’s midfield options as well.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Kessie will join have his Milan medical on Tuesday morning before completing a €28m move.

Roma were said to be heavily in the mix for the Ivory Coast international, but the Rossoneri’s new owners have pushed a deal through, adding one of Serie A’s brightest young talents to the mix.

Kessie netted seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta this season.

