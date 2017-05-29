AC Milan star thanks club after departure

Gerard Deulofeu thanked AC Milan for their support after playing what is expected to be his last match for the club.

The Rossoneri fell 2-1 to Cagliari on Sunday, bringing an end to their campaign ahead of a summer that is likely to bring about big changes.

One of those will likely be the departure of Deulofeu, who joined the club on loan from Everton in January.

Milan hold no option with regards to signing the Spaniard, and with reports stating Barcelona will recall him from the Toffees, the 23-year-old thanked the Rossoneri for their support after a successful spell at the club.

La stagione è finita. Ho solo parole di ringraziamento per la @acmilan. Sono stato felice e ho avuto il sostegno e L'amore sia dei miei colleghi che dei miei fan. Grazie di cuore??? Se acabó la temporada. Solo tengo palabras de agradecimiento para el @acmilan.. He sido feliz, y he sentido el apoyo y el cariño tanto de mis compañeros como de los aficionados. Gracias de corazón ??? A post shared by GERARD DEULOFEU (@gerardeulofeu) on May 28, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

“The season is over,” he wrote on his Instagram account. “I only have words of appreciation for Milan.

“I was happy here and I had support from my teammates and fans. Thank you from the heart.”

Deulofeu netted four goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for Milan.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!