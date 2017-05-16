AC Milan striker wants guarantees before committing to club

The agent of AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula has hinted that his client will look to leave unless he is guaranteed an important role in the club’s plans.

Despite Lapadula’s six goals in just 13 Serie A starts since arriving from Pescara last summer, the Rossoneri have been linked with a host of strikers that they are hoping to bring in to partner Carlos Bacca next season.

This has prompted Lapadula’s agent to seek assurances from Milan regarding his client’s playing time next term, but he was adamant that the 27-year-old was happy at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“At the end of the season we will sit down with the club and decide whether the player will be an important part of the Milan project,” Alessandro Moggi told Premium Sport. “We will see what the best course of action will be.

“Gianluca is happy at Milan and would like to stay, so let’s see.”

Lapadula was the top scorer in Serie B last season, as his 27 goals fired Pescara to promotion.

