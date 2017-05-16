AC Milan target determined to leave Fiorentina

Milan Badelj’s agent has revealed that his client is insistent on leaving Fiorentina this summer, amidst interest from AC Milan.

The Croatian midfielder has endured a turbulent relationship with the Viola since asking to leave at the start of the season, and after being retained, is determined to push through a transfer this time around.

“The player wanted to leave last summer when there were some very interesting offers,” Dejan Joksimovic told FirenzeViola.it. “The club and [Sporting Director Pantaleo] Corvino determined that he was not for sale.

“Now he only has one year left on his contract and I think it is time to leave. It would be in the best interests of both the club and the player.”

Badelj has attracted interest from Milan, and whilst there had been no formal contact yet, Joksimovic was adamant that it was only a matter of time.

“At the moment we have not received any official offers, but there is still time. Maybe Fiorentina know more than me in this regard.

“Perhaps Milan are interested. The only certainty is that Badelj would be a starter for any club in Serie A, even Juventus, although I don’t think they are interested.”

Badelj has made 112 appearances for the Viola since arriving from Hamburg in January 2015.