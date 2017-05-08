AC Milan target nearing Chelsea switch

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata isn’t likely to return to Italy this summer despite interest from AC Milan, as the Spaniard has reportedly agreed to contract terms with Chelsea.

The former Juventus man has impressed for the Spanish giants this season despite coming off the bench more often than not, and reports continue to link him with a move abroad in a bid to secure regular first team football.

While Milan would provide Morata with that playing time, Diario Gol reports the striker’s agent has already agreed to personal terms with Chelsea.

Although a transfer fee has not yet been discussed, it’s believed the Blues will meet with Real Madrid directors in the near future to hash out a deal.

Morata has netted 20 goals in 39 appearances for Los Blancos this season.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!