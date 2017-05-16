Allegri: Juventus’ mini-season starts in Coppa Italia final

The Coppa Italia final marks the start of a mini-season that could see Juventus pick up a treble, in the eyes of Massimiliano Allegri.

On Wednesday night, the Bianconeri travel to the Stadio Olimpico to face Lazio as they aim to pick up the first of three trophies available to them in the next three weeks.

The game also marks their second trip to the capital in the space of four days and Allegri wants a much more improved display than that which saw them fall to defeat against Roma.

“On Sunday, we suffered from a lack of focus,” Allegri told reporters. “Over the course of a season, you have moments like that where things don’t go your way.

“The game against Lazio is the start of a 20-day mini-season for us. I’m optimistic because my team always feel that way too. Now we have to recharge any nervous energy and fatigue. Technique and skill counts for more.”

Allegri is anticipating a tough test from the Biancocelesti and believes that one man in particular is deserving of great praise for the side’s upturn in performances.

“It is going to be a tough game as any final will be,” the former Milan boss added. “After Sunday, we know that we have no more time to lose and we are facing a Lazio side who have had an extraordinary season.

“They have a very high quality squad and [Simone] Inzaghi is doing very well. He has a great understanding of the game and has gotten up to speed quickly. He will go very far in the game because of his practicality as a coach.”