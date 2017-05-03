Allegri: Juventus must be at their best against Monaco

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has declared that his team cannot underestimate Champions League semi-final opponents Monaco on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri travel to the Stade Louis II for the first leg of their clash against the Ligue 1 leaders, and know that a positive result would put them in the driving seat for a second Champions League final appearance in three seasons.



Indeed, Juventus defeated Monaco en route to the final in 2015, after a 1-0 win in Turin was followed up by a 0-0 draw away at the quarter-final stage.

However, Allegri insisted that his side are facing a different proposition this time around, particularly as Monaco have scored three goals in each of their past four Champions League matches.

“Monaco now play very direct and at great speed, it’s a very different team from two years ago,” the 49-year-old told the assorted press on Tuesday. “Their attack is much better now, and there is real strength in this team.

“They have won 13 of their past 15 matches, and scored a lot of goals in the final few minutes. I have great respect for this team, and to play against them over two legs will be difficult.

“We will need to be at our best.”

The return fixture will be held at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday May 9.