Allegri: Juventus must forget about first leg victory

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has warned his players that they must take nothing for granted as they prepare to battle Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League semi-finals tie.

The Italian giants have one foot firmly in the final after a 2-0 away win at the Stade Louis II last week, but the tactician made it clear his side must maintain their focus if they want to get past the Ligue 1 leaders on Tuesday.

“You never know what can happen in football,” he told the assembled press on Monday. “We must maintain our focus.

“Monaco have nothing to lose and they have quality players. A place in the final must be earned, just like the Scudetto.

“At this time we’ve only reached the Coppa Italia final. Tomorrow night we will try to get to Cardiff, then we will think about Roma as we are still in a good position for the Scudetto.”

Juventus enter Tuesday’s match on the back of a 1-1 draw against city rivals Torino, but Allegri believes his side are at the top of their form.

“I think we are in peak form, but we’ll see what happens on the field tomorrow,” he added.

“A draw in the derby was key. We want to win every match, but after 33 consecutive home wins a draw can happen.

“If you can’t win then you must get a draw, just like at Bergamo, as titles are also won by a point.”

Juventus sit seven points up on nearest rivals Roma with three matches remaining in the Serie A campaign.

