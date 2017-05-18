Allegri: Lazio were good but Juventus were extraordinary

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri praised his players for bouncing back from their recent poor showing to knock off a lively Lazio side 2-0 in the Coppa Italia final.

The encounter kicks off a crucial few weeks for the Bianconeri as they look to clinch a Treble, and the tactician was pleased to see his side show their true colours after losing to Roma last Sunday.

“I must congratulate the players because they were extraordinary,” he told Rai Sport. “I must also congratulate Lazio.

“We made up for the poor showing we had on Sunday [against Roma].

“We played well in defence and had some situations that went our way, though Lazio played a good match.”

Juve have a chance to clinch the Scudetto against Crotone on Sunday, but Allegri is expecting a tough contest.

“We must show the same aggression we did tonight because Crotone are playing well,” he added.

“We need one more win and we must secure it on Sunday.”

Juventus currently sit four points up on Roma in the Serie A standings with two matches remaining.

