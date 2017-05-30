Allegri: Real Madrid Champions League favourites but Juventus must be fearless

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has conceded that Real Madrid go into the Champions League final as favourites, but insisted his side had the mental fortitude to emerge victorious.

The two heavyweights square off in Cardiff on Saturday, and the Bianconeri will be looking to complete a historic treble, after already lifting the Scudetto and Coppa Italia this month.

With Real Madrid hoping to win a third Champions League title in four years, Allegri admitted that the odds were in the favour of the Spanish champions.

However, the former AC Milan coach claimed his side were better equipped this time around than when they lost to Barcelona in the 2015 final.

“We go to this match with greater conviction that we had two years ago, but we are still facing a strong team in Real Madrid,” Allegri declared at a pre-match press conference.

“They are the favourites. Real are in their third Champions League in four years and are used to playing in them, even though this is our second in three seasons.

“We have to approach the game without anxiety, we are in a good physical and mental condition. We must treat this week like we are preparing for a normal match. It is important that we remain calm and optimistic, negativity brings more negativity.

“It has been a fantastic season, and now we are just missing the final piece.”

Juventus will be hoping to end a run of four consecutive Champions League final defeats since lifting the trophy in 1996.