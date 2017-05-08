Ancelotti wants PSG star at Bayern Munich

After seeing his first Champions League campaign with Bayern Munich come up short, Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bring Marco Verratti to Germany this summer to aid his side’s cause.

The German giants were knocked out of the continental competition by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage this year, and the Italian wants to make sure a repeat disappointment doesn’t take place next season.

Bild reports that Ancelotti has made Verratti his top target, as the PSG man continues to be linked with an exit from the French capital.

Although the midfielder’s agent recently stated that PSG remain in his future, Bayern are hoping Verratti opts for a change of scenery this summer with Munich his landing spot.

In 39 matches this season, the Italian has hit the back of the net three times.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!