Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United scouts to watch Belotti

Saturday’s Derby della Mole will see Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United scouts in the crowd to keep tabs on Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The Italian has become one of Serie A’s brightest stars in recent years, and his impressive performances for the Granata this season has seemingly attracted interest from the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea have regularly been linked with a move for Belotti due to the presence of manager Antonio Conte on the bench, but it looks as though Arsenal and Manchester United are also in the mix according to Tuttomercatoweb.com.

Scouts from all three clubs will be in attendance for Saturday’s match between city rivals Juventus and Torino, with the trio wanting a closer look at the 23-year-old before launching a bid for the player, who’s release clause stands at €100 million.

Belotti netted 12 goals in his first season with Torino last campaign, and he has improved on that greatly in 2016/17 thanks to 25 league strikes.

