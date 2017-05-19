Arsenal look to swoop for Juventus midfielder

Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina is set to become a key transfer target of Premier League club Arsenal this summer.

With the Bianconeri well-stocked in midfield, the Gabon international has cut a peripheral figure at the Juventus Stadium. Indeed, Lemina appears destined to leave at the end of the current campaign in search of greater playing time elsewhere.

Arsenal have jumped to the front of the queue to snap up the 23-year-old, and are ready to push through a deal worth €23 million, according to the London Evening Standard.

After enduring a poor season which may culminate in missing out on Champions League football for the first time in 20 years, the Gunners are set for a major overhaul and Lemina has been sounded out as an ideal target.

Should the move go through, it would see Juventus earn a considerable profit on a player they signed for just €9.5m from Marseille in 2016, following a season on loan.

In addition to Arsenal, fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace may reignite their interest after seeing a bid rejected in January, whilst Lemina’s former club Marseille are another alternative.

Lemina has scored three goals in 28 Serie A appearances over the past two seasons, including the opener in Juventus’ 3-1 defeat to Roma last Sunday.