Arsenal possible landing spot for Inter defender

Jeison Murillo is expected to leave Inter this summer, and Arsenal have emerged as a potential landing spot for the Colombian.

The Nerazzurri are expected to revamp their squad due to another disappointing campaign, with Suning Group desperate to put together a squad that can qualify for the Champions League.

As a result several faces are set to leave at season’s end, and Tuttomercatoweb reports Murillo is one name expected to be shipped out, with Arsenal in the mix to land his signature.

Inter have slapped a €30 million price tag on the 24-year-old, but it’s believed the Gunners would be willing to meet the valuation.

Murillo burst onto the scene for the Nerazzurri last season, helping the squad to an early season title charge.

However his form has dipped since the second half of last season, though he has managed to make 67 appearances for Inter over the last two campaigns.

