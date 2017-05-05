Atalanta’s Papu Gomez stars in music video

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez has starred in the music video of ‘Dance like Papu’ – a song dedicated to his very own dance moves.

The video begins with three players entering a dressing room arguing where Gomez is sat waiting for them.

“Come on guys, don’t argue,” he says. “I have just the thing you need.”

While helping Atalanta to their best ever Serie A season this year, Papu has grown a number of fans around Italy and further afield due to his presence on social media – mainly Instagram and Facebook.

The Argentine regularly posts videos sent in by followers of them, their friends or even their grandparents trying to do his signature moves.

His Papu Dance has taken off around Serie A, too, with Marco Borriello showed his best efforts at recreating the moves when celebrating a goal for Cagliari last week.

Gomez, recently awarded the April Player of the Month award, has scored 14 goals and contributed nine assists for the Bergamaschi this season.

