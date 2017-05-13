Barcelona could opt against reacquiring AC Milan winger

Gerard Deulofeu’s future remains a question mark heading into the summer with reports stating Barcelona aren’t sure they want to bring the AC Milan winger back to Catalonia.

The 23-year-old has impressed for the Rossoneri since joining on loan from Everton in January, leading to speculation that the Blaugrana will exercise their €12 million option to bring him back to Spain.

Barcelona must pay the fee to the Toffees before June 30, but Sport reports the Spanish giants aren’t entirely certain they want to sign Deulofeu.

Should the Blaugrana fail to reacquire the winger, it would once again open the door for Milan, as they are keen to land the 23-year-old on a permanent deal.

Deulofeu has netted two goals in 16 appearances in all competitions with Milan this season.

