Barcelona top option for PSG midfielder

Should PSG midfielder Marco Verratti leave the French giants this summer, it appears the Italian’s preferred destination is Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has been linked with an exit from the Ligue 1 outfit after a disappointing campaign saw them give up their league crown, along with being dumped out of the Champions League by the Blaugrana in stunning fashion.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Verratti will leave Paris for holidays next week, and it’s believed he will seriously consider leaving PSG, with Barcelona his preferred destination.

Although Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of the midfielder, it doesn’t appear Verratti is keen to join Bayern Munich at this time. However there is still a long way to go before talks even begin as PSG are not keen to let go of the 24-year-old.

On the other side, Barcelona’s transfer plans remain unclear at this time, as they will first work on finalizing a deal that would make Ernesto Valverde their new coach before signing any new players.

Verratti has made 201 appearances for PSG since joining from Pescara in 2012.

