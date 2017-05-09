Berlusconi explains AC Milan slump

Former AC Milan President Silvio Berlusconi has insisted that the club can become competitive again with a change of tactics, rather than an overhaul of players and staff.

The 80-year-old sold Milan to Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux in April after 31 years of ownership, but revealed he has kept a close eye on proceedings since his departure.

Whilst the Diavolo have failed to win in the four matches since the takeover was complete, including a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Roma on Sunday, Berlusconi suggested that a tactical change on the part of Vincenzo Montella would stop the rot.

“I’m becoming a Milan fan more and more,” Berlusconi told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I hope there will be a change in tactics on the pitch, and not a change in personnel.”

The former Italian Prime Minister oversaw numerous successes at Milan, as the club amassed 29 major trophies during his tenure, including five European Cup/Champions League crowns, but admitted his wealth was not enough to remain competitive in the modern game.

“Ever since petroleum money entered the game, a team that want’s to reach the level of Milan’s ambitions requires resources beyond that of a single family,” Berlusconi concluded.