Besiktas star on Inter radar

Inter are being linked with a move for Besiktas’ Talisca should transfers for Domenico Berardi and Bernardo Silva fail to materialise.

A turbulent summer awaits the Nerazzurri after another disappointing campaign, and as a result several fresh faces are expected to be brought in to reverse the club’s fortunes.

One player being looked at is Besiktas’ Talisca, with Tuttosport reporting Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio recently met with the player’s agent to discuss a potential move for his client and Barcelona’s Arda Turan.

The report states that the 23-year-old, who is currently owned by Benfica, would cost the Nerazzurri in the region of €20 million.

However a move for Talisca isn’t a top priority as Inter will try and land Sassuolo’s Berardi and Monaco’s Silva first.

Talisca has netted 14 goals in 30 matches for Besiktas this season.

