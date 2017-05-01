Besiktas want Inter full-back for free

Caner Erkin won’t be joining Besiktas on a free transfer after Inter quickly shot down the request from the Turkish giants.

The 28-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer last summer, but he was immediately shipped out to the Super Lig side on loan despite never making an appearance for the Italian giants.

Although Inter included a clause where Besiktas could make Erkin’s move permanent for €1 million, Haber1903 reports the Turkish side have asked for the full-back for free.

It doesn’t appear the Nerazzurri are on the same page though, as they have quickly shot down the idea of losing the 28-year-old for nothing.

Erkin has made six league appearances for league leaders Besiktas this campaign.

