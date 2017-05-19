Borussia Dortmund scouts to watch Atalanta starlet

Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti continues to attract interest from foreign sides with reports stating Borussia Dortmund scouts will be in attendance for La Dea’s match on Sunday.

Inter, AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, who has become a key figure for the Nerazzurri this season.

Conti has flourished under Gian Piero Gasperini, helping Atalanta to their current fifth place position in the standings, and it looks as though Dortmund will watch the full-back in person before the end of the season according to Tuttomercatoweb.com.

The report states German officials will be at the Studio Carlo Castellani on Sunday when La Dea take on Empoli. A win for Atalanta would assure they finish no lower than fifth, and if results go their way they could finish as high as fourth.

So far this season Conti has netted eight goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Atalanta.

