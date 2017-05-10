Buffon: I thought I’d played my last Champions League final

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that he feared he wouldn’t play in another Champions League final, as the Bianconeri defeated Monaco 2-1 to reach the showpiece in Cardiff.

Buffon made a number of crucial saves as Juventus secured a 4-1 aggregate win, and will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final in the Welsh capital.

However, after suffering heartbreak against Barcelona in the 2015 final as the Bianconeri lost 3-1, the 39-year-old confessed that he doubted whether he would reach this stage again.

“We have reached Cardiff, but I won’t say that was our main objective, as only being in a final doesn’t mean anything,” the veteran told Premium Sport.

“Of course, I am very happy to be in a second final in three years. It is beautiful, two years ago many people thought I’d played in my last final, and I had considered this hypothesis too, but I wasn’t sure.

“Today is proof that we must believe in our dreams until the very end.”

Buffon will be looking to win a first Champions League title, having been on the losing side in 2003 and 2015.

