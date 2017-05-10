Can Juventus beat Real Madrid in the Champions League?

Now it is official… Juventus will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Bianconeri come into this game after dominating the two-legged semifinal against Monaco, whilst the Merengues suffered slightly more against Atletico Madrid, losing to Diego Simeone’s side 2-1 in the return leg, after winning 3-0 in the first tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Juventus are favourites for what we’ve seen this season: a fantastic defence, conceding only three goals in the whole competition, and an incredible attack with Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.

Real Madrid conceded 17 times this year, showing a much more fragile back line, but have Cristiano Ronaldo up front, who scored seven goals between the quarter final and the semifinal, dragging his teammates to the final.

Juve are a more complete team, crafted by Massimiliano Allegri, and have everything it takes to win it. And last but not least, nobody ever won the Champions League for two seasons in a row.

Let us know if you agree by voting in the POLL:

