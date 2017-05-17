Chelsea join Serie A giants in race for Atalanta starlet

Andrea Conti’s spectacular campaign for Atalanta could earn him a move outside of Italy, with Chelsea in the mix to land the full-back.

Inter, AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli have all been linked with the Nerazzurri star, who’s performances this season have been crucial to the Bergamo side’s current fifth place position in the standings.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on Conti, but Fcinternews.it reports it’s Chelsea that are ready to make a move to secure the 23-year-old.

Antonio Conte is a big fan of the marauding full-back, and it’s believed he wants to pull off another transfer swoop similar to the successful signing of Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina last summer.

Conti has netted eight goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Atalanta this season.

