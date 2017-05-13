Chelsea legend praises Conte influence

Despite strong performances from several players this season, former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has made it clear Antonio Conte is the reason for the Blues’ title winning-campaign.

Chelsea clinched the Premier League crown thanks to a 1-0 over West Bromwich Albion on Friday, erasing memories of last season’s disappointing 10th place finish.

Lampard was quick to point out that while several Chelsea players have had great campaigns, Conte is the architect of the team’s success.

“He can build a dynasty,” he told Sky Sports. “If you are a Chelsea fan you have to think that.

“[N’Golo] Kante was the player of the year, [Eden] Hazard wasn’t far off but the real man of the year was Conte.

“He is the leader, he took the team from 10th place to the title in rather simple fashion.”

Reports continue to link Conte with a summer move to Inter, but Lampard believes the Blues will back their current manager in order to keep him in England.

“I think Chelsea will back him in the summer as he needs that support,” he added. “It’s a great team with great players, but they could make one or two big signings for the Champions League.

“The second year will be the litmus test. Several teams have failed and will return stronger than before.”

