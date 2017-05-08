Chelsea manager’s family situation could aid Inter’s pursuit

Antonio Conte’s family have not yet completed their move to London, raising question marks regarding the Italian’s long term future in England as Inter continue to pursue him.

The Nerazzurri are reportedly willing to make the 47-year-old the highest paid tactician in Europe this summer, and their hopes of landing the former Juventus boss have been buoyed by the news his family isn’t expected to land in England anytime soon.

“Conte’s family was supposed to move to London around Christmas, but that isn’t how it played out,” Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law stated on Sky Sport’s Sunday Supplement.

“If that hasn’t happened yet then it’s clear his family doesn’t want to move to the English capital.

“Everyone knows Inter are interested and that they can offer more than what Conte currently makes.

“It all depends on whether he wants to join Inter this summer, but certainly he won’t stay at Chelsea until 2019, which is when his contract expires.”

Conte is currently on course to win the Premier League title in his debut season on the Chelsea bench, as the Blues are four points up on Tottenham in the standings.

