Mertens pens new Napoli deal
Napoli forward Dries Mertens has extended his contract at the club, amidst interest from Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United.
The Belgium international had only a year left to run on his previous deal, and his superb form for the Partenopei this season has seen him become a transfer target for a host of clubs.
However, after lengthy negotiations, Mertens has agreed a new deal to remain at the Stadio San Paolo until 2020, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 30-year-old is set to receive a significant salary increase, and will now earn €4 million per season in addition to various bonuses.
Meanwhile, at the behest of Mertens himself, the contract also includes a buy-out clause set at €28m, which will become active from the end of next season.
Mertens has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, and is currently second in the Capocannoniere race with 25 goals from 33 Serie A appearances.
The former PSV forward has scored 11 goals in 57 caps for Belgium, and represented the Red Devils at both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.