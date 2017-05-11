Chelsea plotting move for Juventus standout

Dani Alves’ recent form for Juventus has caught the eye of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who is ready to launch a bid for the Brazilian.

The Bianconeri will play in the Champions League final against Real Madrid thanks in large part to the 34-year-old, who put in two stellar displays against Monaco in the semi-finals.

His performances have resulted in widespread praise from pundits, but it appears they have also caught the eye of Conte according to the Daily Mirror.

Although Alves isn’t getting any younger, it’s believed the Chelsea boss would gladly welcome him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However it remains to be seen whether Juventus will let the influential full-back go, as his contract with the Italian club ends in 2018.

Alves has netted five goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

