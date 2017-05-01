Chelsea prepare €100 million bid for Torino star

Torino star Andrea Belotti’s desire to play in the Champions League could see him join Chelsea for €100 million this summer.

The Italian sits atop the Serie A capocannoniere charts with 25 goals, level with Roma’s Edin Dzeko, and his strong play has attracted interest from several of Europe’s top clubs.

One of those sides looking at Belotti is Chelsea, as manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of the former Palermo striker, and he’s hoping that the lure of Champions League football will help bring him to Stamford Bridge according to the Daily Star.

The Blues currently sit atop the Premier League standings, four points up on Tottenham with four matches remaining, and it’s believed Belotti is desperate to feature in the competition.

A move for the 23-year-old won’t be cheap, as he has a €100m release clause in his contract, though Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is willing to pay the price to get his man.

Belotti has netted 39 goals in 70 games for Torino since joining the club from Palermo in 2015.

