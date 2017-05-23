Chelsea winger completes Juventus switch

Juan Cuadrado has officially joined Juventus on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

The Colombian has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Bianconeri after a disappointing spell in London, and the new terms of his move last summer included an obligation to buy if the Turin side won the Scudetto.

That result came to fruition after Juve’s 3-0 win over Crotone on Sunday, and as a result Cuadrado has signed a deal that ties him to the Old Lady until 2020.

“Juventus announces that, following the meeting of the conditions provided by the contract, its obligation to definitively acquire the registration rights of Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea became due,” read a statement on the Bianconeri’s official website.

“The permanent transfer fee of €20 million is to be paid in three annual instalments starting from the 2017/2018 financial year. The 28-year-old forward has signed a contract that ties him to the Bianconeri until 30 June 2020.”

Cuadrado has netted two goals in 29 Serie A appearances this season.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!