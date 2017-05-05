Chilling message from fans with Roma mannequins hanged at the Colosseum

On Thursday night, fans left a chilling message for Roma players after dummies with Giallorossi jerseys were left hanging from a pedestrian walkway near the Colosseum in the Italian capital.

A banner read ‘A piece of advice with no offence [intended], sleep with the light on’ and mannequins with Radja Nainggolan, Mohamed Salah and Daniele De Rossi shirts were hanged from a walkway.

At the time of writing it is unclear whether it was Lazio or Roma supporters who left the message, though the authorities have since removed the mannequins, though the banner is still in place.