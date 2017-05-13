Conte wants FA Cup after leading Chelsea to Premier League glory

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is keen to add to his trophy cabinet after clinching the Premier League title on Friday.

Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to net the only goal of the match against West Bromwich Albion, with the three points securing the crown with two matches to spare.

While Conte was delighted with the result, he was quick to point out that he’s targeting another victory in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27.

“It’s great for me to win the title in my first season in England,” he told Sky Sports UK. “After this triumph I think we can be happy with how the season has gone.

“I want to thank my fans and my staff as they did some fantastic work. We haven’t had many injuries and this is thanks to them.

“Now we must try to win the FA Cup in order to make this a fantastic season.”

Conte admits it wasn’t easy to win the title given Chelsea’s struggles last campaign, but he did thank his players for their willingness to turn things around.

“It wasn’t easy to arrive in England and learn a new culture, speak a new language and inherit a squad that was coming off a bad season,” he added.

“The players showed a desire to accomplish something great. The win is for them, and I have to thank them for their focus, the quality of their work and their patience.”

Conte and Chelsea’s next match is against Watford on May 15.

