Conti included in Italy squad

Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti has replaced Emerson Palmieri in Giampiero Ventura’s Italy squad for their upcoming matches against Uruguay and Lichtenstein.

The tactician named his preliminary squad on Saturday, but injuries have forced the 69-year-old into several changes.

Palmieri suffered an ACL tear in Sunday’s match against Genoa, and as a result his place in the Azzurri side has been taken by the Nerazzurri ace. Meanwhile Verona’s Alex Ferrari and Crotone’s Gian Marco Ferrari replace Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli and Crotone’s Federico Ceccherini.

However the pair will only be with the Azzurri squad until June 5, at which point they will be replaced by the Juventus players involved in the Champions League final.

Italy face Uruguay in friendly action on June 7 before taking on Liechtenstein in World Cup qualifying on June 11.

Goalkeepers: *Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), *Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), *Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), **Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), **Gian Marco Ferrari (Crotone), *Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), **Alex Ferrari (Verona), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta), Andrea Conti (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Roma), *Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Milan), **Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain), Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

*Present from June 5th

**Present until June 5th