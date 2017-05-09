Corinthians eyeing loan move for Inter starlet
With first team action hard to come by with Inter, Gabigol could return to Brazil as Corinthians are interested in landing him on loan.
The 20-year-old was signed by the Nerazzurri last summer for €29.5 million, but with his eight Serie A appearances all coming as a substitute, a summer exit could be in the cards.
Inter have made it clear they will only consider a loan move for Gabigol, and Radio Jovem Pan reports Corinthians have stepped up and let it be known that they would happily welcome the forward to their first team.
A move for the youngster could also open the door for talks regarding Guilherme Arana, with the Nerazzurri reportedly interested in landing the Brazilian full-back.
Gabigol has netted one goal in nine appearances in all competitions for Inter.
