Crystal Palace consider Ranieri approach

Claudio Ranieri could return to football this summer as Crystal Palace are considering hiring the former Leicester City manager.

The Eagles are in the market for a new boss after Sam Allardyce announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving the club just five months after signing a contract that was set to run until June 2019.

Tuttomercatoweb.com reports Palace are already looking at potential candidates, and Ranieri’s name is on their shortlist .

The 65-year-old Italian has also been linked with a move to Watford after the Hornets announced they will be moving on from Walter Mazzarri this summer.

Ranieri downplayed those reports on Tuesday, but he did make it clear he was keen to return to the managerial ranks, opening the door for a potential move to Palace.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!