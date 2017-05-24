Late-season flurry proof that Stephan El Shaarawy has more to offer Roma

The Giallorossi attacker is finishing off the 2016-17 campaign in style but he has often found playing time rather limited under Luciano Spalletti, who has often considered other choices up front

Opportunities can be few and far between when a footballer is playing for a team near the top of any league table, especially when there is competition for spots in the starting line-up.

For Stephan El Shaarawy it has been tough for him to cement a regular spot in the Roma team but Giallorossi coach Luciano Spalletti has awarded him more time in the last few rounds and Il Faraone has performed admirably.

Although he has been impressive in recent rounds by scoring four goals in the last three Serie A games, the Roma winger could be pondering what could have been at the end of the 2016-17 season.

He has scored eight goals in 31 league matches including his recent spate of strikes but playing time has not come easy for the 24-year-old.

Formation and personnel changes have impacted on Spalletti’s squad selection and El Shaarawy has usually been the odd man out.

When the Lupi implement the 4-2-3-1 formation, Edin Dzeko starts as the lone striker, Mohamed Salah is on the right-wing, Radja Nainggolan is the dynamic attacking midfielder, and Diego Perotti plays on the left.

If the Roma coach opted for the 3-4-2-1 formation instead, Salah and Nainggolan would be the duo operating behind Dzeko.

Aside from the choices in system, Perotti was scoring goals early in the season albeit from the penalty spot and that also limited opportunities for the Pharaoh.

Towards the end of the season, the former AC Milan forward has been experiencing a late run of form, displaying the talent that football fans witnessed when he made his breakthrough with the Rossoneri.

Although he still possesses pace, he has also become more reliant on his technique and decision making as he has matured as a player.

Both goals in the 5-3 victory against Chievo on Saturday involved him springing the offside trap and beating Flying Donkeys goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino while his goal against Juventus the week before was a curling effort which did not contain much power but had enough spin to evade Gianluigi Buffon albeit with a possible deflection off Leonardo Bonucci.

His goal in the 4-1 win against his former club was another fantastic strike, a trademark right-foot curling shot which had too much power and spin for Rossoneri shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In addition to his goalscoring exploits, El Shaarawy claimed three assists in Roma’s 4-1 victory against Pescara on April 24, showing that he can also be a creator and not just a finisher.

There is the possibility of Spalletti vacating the Giallorossi coaching role at the end of the season and Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco is rumoured to take over from him. As a disciple of Zdenek Zeman, the Neroverdi boss highly favours the use of the 4-3-3 formation and a winger of El Shaarawy’s quality could thrive under his style.

Stephan El Shaarawy might not be the first name on the Roma team sheet but the talent is still evident. The 2016-17 campaign is drawing to a close but imagine the impact Il Faraone could have had if he played more often.