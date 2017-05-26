Everton preparing bid for AC Milan forward

M’Baye Niang’s return to AC Milan could be a short-lived one as Everton are reportedly ready to keep the forward in England.

Watford signed the 22-year-old on loan in January, but he made it clear he has no intention of staying at Vicarage Road for another campaign.

As a result Niang will return to Milan this summer, but SportItalia reports Everton are prepared to sign the forward on a permanent deal.

Ronald Koeman is said to be a big fan of the former Caen forward, and it’s believed he’s ready to spend as much as €16 million to secure his target.

Niang netted three goals in 18 Serie A appearances for Milan this season before joining Watford, where he netted twice in 16 matches.

