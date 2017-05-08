Fassone: Montella will coach AC Milan next season

AC Milan won’t be in the market for a new coach this summer as director general Marco Fassone confirmed Vincenzo Montella will remain with the club.

The Italian has enjoyed a mixed bag of results during his first season with the Rossoneri, as they currently sit sixth in the Serie A standings with three matches remaining.

Although qualifying for the Europa League third qualifying round is anything but certain, Fassone made it clear Milan have faith in Montella’s abilities.

“I will repeat that he has the full backing of the club and that he will be our coach next season,” he told Rai Sport.

“Our priority at this time is extending the contracts of our players.”

One of those players is Gianluigi Donnarumma, who’s future with the club remains uncertain, though Fassone made it clear Milan want him for the long haul.

“Donnarumma is an important player for us,” Fassone added. “We want him to be Milan’s goalkeeper for a long time and we remain hopeful of that.”

Milan’s next match is against Atalanta on May 13.

