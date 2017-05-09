Former Inter boss linked with PSG post

Unai Emery’s time as PSG coach could come to an end this summer, with reports out of France stating the Ligue 1 giants are considering a move for Roberto Mancini.

Les Parisiens were dumped out of the Champions League by Barcelona after an extraordinary second leg comeback by the Spanish side, and the fact they are likely to miss out on the league title has placed the tactician on shaky ground.

As a result France Football suggest PSG are considering a major overhaul this summer, with Leonardo being considered for a return as sporting director with Mancini as coach.

The Italian is currently without a club after leaving Inter before the start of the 2016/17 season, and was seen at the Parc des Princes in recent weeks, though it’s unclear whether the coaching job was discussed.

Other names being considered are Atletico Madrid technical director Andrea Berta, whose appointment would open up the door for Diego Simeone to join the French side.

