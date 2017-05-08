Forza Italian Football Awards 2017 – The Nominees

The Forza Italian Football Awards are back once more to honour the best of Serie A football for the 2016/17 season.

Gongs for the best team, coach as well as the players, and much more are up for grabs in some of the most sought after Serie A awards!

We have watched hundreds of games in Serie A over the last nine months, travelled to countless stadia, brought you exclusive interviews, and given you our insights on the Forza Italian Football Podcast.

From this we have chosen the nominees for each category, but who wins is down to you, the fans! Make sure you vote for your favourite in each of the 12 categories.

This year is the sixth annual Forza Italian Football Awards to recognise the best of Serie A and Calcio. The voting is open right now and closes 1500 CET on Monday June 5, 2017 before the Forza Italian Football Podcast review show.

The winners will then be announced right here on ForzaItalianFootball.com after the votes have been counted and verified. Plus you can check out previous winners of the awards as well.